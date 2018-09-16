Truck bursts into flames resulting in grass fire in Millard County

Photo Gallery
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah – A grass fire broke out on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 16 after a hauler truck caught fire.
Trooper Andrew Battenfield with the Utah Highway Patrol said it happened near mile marker 142 on I-15 near Kanosh.
UHP said crews are on the scene battling the flames. The cause of the truck fire is under investigation.
Northbound I-15 is closed at this time while southbound I-15 remains open.
Fox 13 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
38.733352 -111.666072