Truck bursts into flames resulting in grass fire in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah – A grass fire broke out on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 16 after a hauler truck caught fire.

Trooper Andrew Battenfield with the Utah Highway Patrol said it happened near mile marker 142 on I-15 near Kanosh.

UHP said crews are on the scene battling the flames. The cause of the truck fire is under investigation.

Northbound I-15 is closed at this time while southbound I-15 remains open.

