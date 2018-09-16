× Salt Lake City police seek person for questioning in downtown homicide

SALT LAKE CITY — Police released information on a person wanted for questioning in a homicide that occurred in a parking garage early Saturday in Salt Lake City.

According to a press release, Thalwallkelah Lamar Washington, 38, is wanted for questioning for the homicide, which occurred downtown.

Police said there was an altercation that started at a bar and carried over into a parking garage. At some point, shots were fired and one person was fatally wounded. Police pronounced the individual dead at the scene.

Washington is known to drive a black 2007 Mercedes Benz with California license plate 7XCP832.

“Detectives have also received information that cell phone video of this incident may have been taken by parties uninvolved in the incident,” the press release stated.

Anyone with information on the homicide or Washington was asked to contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at (801) 799-3000.

Anonymous tips may be sent by text to 274637. Please start your text with TIPSLCPD, which routes it to the police department.