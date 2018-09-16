× Police: Several cars had tires slashed during Real Salt Lake game

SANDY, Utah – Police are searching for leads after 30-40 cars were found with their tires slashed on Saturday night.

The Sandy Police Department said the cars were parked around 9400 South 300 East when this happened. The vehicles were hit around the time of the Real Salt Lake game, they say.

Police said because of the number of vehicles that were hit, this could rise to a felony level charge.

If anyone knows any information, they ask that you call Sandy Police Department. We will update this story as more information becomes available.