Officials offer $1,000 for information on suspect in assault that left man critically injured at Lake Mead

ST. GEORGE — Officials are asking for the public’s help to find whoever was responsible for an assault that left a man injured at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Overton, Nevada, earlier this month, the St. George News reported.

The National Park Service is investigating an assault that was reported at Stewarts Point in the northern section of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area that reportedly occurred during the early morning hours of Sept. 7, when an unknown suspect attacked a man, leaving him critically injured, according to a statement released Thursday.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, who left behind a black backpack with yellow-green trim that was later found at the scene.

Anyone who may have been in or near Stewarts Point on or around Sept. 7, or anyone with information on the incident that might help investigators is asked to call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch tip line at 888-653-0009. Tips can also be provided online at http://www.nps.gov/ISP, or emailed to the National Park Service by clicking here.

