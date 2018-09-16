× Man wearing jail jumpsuit seen in a Mall area

Click here for updates on this story

Winston-Salem, NC (WGHP) — A man wearing a Forsyth County Detention Center jumpsuit has been seen near Hanes Mall, according to Winston-Salem police.

The police department posted images to its Twitter page on Sunday, saying he is not an escapee and is not wanted.

“The Winston-Salem Police Department is aware of the individual that is wearing the Forsyth County Detention Center Jumpsuit in the area of Hanes Mall,” the department said. “The Forsyth County Sheriffs Office is aware also. The individual is not an escapee and his is not wanted.”