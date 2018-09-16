× Firefighters on Wasatch Front getting help as 2 Southern Utah fire departments arrive with crews, equipment

ST. GEORGE — Two Southern Utah fire departments have deployed resources and personnel to assist fire crews in the northern part of the state as two large wildfires continue to burn through the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National forest. Both blazes are only two percent contained as of Saturday. The St. George News reports.

The Washington City Fire Department and the Cedar City Fire Department each sent four firefighters and an engine to assist crews on the ground as multiple fires along the Wasatch Front continue to grow, Washington City Fire Department spokesman Julio Reyes said.

“We are committed to a 14-day deployment, but that may be extended to 21 days if needed,” Reyes said.

Reyes is also part of the four-man team that left at 4 a.m. Friday to rendezvous with the Cedar City crew, and the small convoy made the trek north. Once there, the Washington City crew was assigned to the Pole Creek Fire, while the Cedar City crew was needed at the Bald Mountain Fire.

