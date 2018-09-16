Couple gets second chance thanks to flood of donations after wedding spoiled by Utah County fire evacuations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND HILLS, Utah -- A picture-perfect couple planned a perfect wedding, until the home they planned to use for their wedding reception was put on evacuation notice due to the Pole Creek Fire.

"Our wedding decorations, our tablecloths, everything, they`re still sitting at the house because we grabbed the most important stuff and that got left behind," said Sterling Peterson, the groom.

After not having access to their reception location, food, decorations or table settings, the couple needed help.

"I had like a couple mental breakdowns," said Sara Peterson, the bride.

A group of helpful volunteers took to social media, reaching out for help. By the end of one night, they said 500 responses from people wanting to help with the reception flooded in.

"I started making phone calls and they started making phone calls and then they started making phone calls," said Julie Adamic, a volunteer that assisted the Petersons.

The night before the Peterson's wedding day, they learned about the donations that were pouring in. The couple had a venue, cake and decorations donated.

"We can't do anything about the fire, but maybe we can make somebody's life a little easier," Adamic said.

Watch the video above to see how the impromptu wedding, put together from the kindness of other people's hearts, turned out.