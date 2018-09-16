× ‘Cobblerest Fire’ burning north of Mirror Lake in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A fire that sparked Saturday in Summit County kept crews working late into the evening, trying to get the blaze under control.

The ‘Cobblerest Fire’ was burning 200 acres on the north side of Mirror Lake, on SR-150, 19 miles north of Kamas.

Motorists on the highway were asked to slow down and not stop from mile markers 18 to 22.

As of Sunday, the U.S. Forest Service said there were no risks to lives or property from the fire.

“Given current fire conditions, firefighters began immediate actions to fully suppress the Cobblerest Fire after it was reported yesterday morning,” the Forest Service said. “Air resources worked late into the evening with four helicopters dropping water along the northeast side of the fire. Today, crews will continue to build containment lines around the fire and direct helicopters to cool hotspots.”

The fire is burning mixed-conifer and aspen forest, as well as dead and downed vegetation.

A type 3 Incident Management Team was set to take control of the fire.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation, the Forest Service said.