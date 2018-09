× Boy found in Salt Lake City, police looking to identify his parents

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD), released a photo of a boy Sunday, in an attempt to locate his parents.

According to a tweet made by the department, the boy was found near 200 S. 700 E.

SLCPD said they were having a difficult time locating the child’s parents, and reached out to the public for help.

Anyone with identifying information on the child can call 801-799-3000.