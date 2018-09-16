3 Questions With Bob Evans: Fred Lampropoulos, CEO and Founder of Merit Medical

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

30 years ago, Fred Lampropoulos started out with no money and an idea.

He founded a medical device company called Merit Medical, which has helped save the lives of thousands of people to date and is on track to be worth $1 billion this year.

Lampropoulos stopped by to speak with Bob Evans and was asked the following questions:

When you were first starting out, what qualified you to invent medical devices? Give some examples of what you learned in the military to what you execute now at Merit Medical. There are many folks in this country who are very worried and believe there is a crisis in leadership in this country, not only in the White House but in Congress as well. What is your take on the value of character and integrity in leadership?

Watch the full interview with Lampropoulos below: