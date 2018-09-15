× Video shows car in flames that led to grass fire in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A video shared to Fox 13 showed a truck in flames, that later spread to a nearby field in Ogden.

According to Corey Barton, Battalion Chief with the Ogden Fire Department, a truck heading northbound on I-15 caught on fire near 12th Street. The driver of the car pulled over on the side of the road, and the grass caught fire as a result.

The fire burned a total of 1.3 acres before crews were able to get it under control, Barton said.

Video of the incident can be seen below: