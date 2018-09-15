× Two year old in serious condition after being hit by suspected DUI driver in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A two-year-old girl was hospitalized Saturday after being hit by a car in Salt Lake City.

According to Lt. Russ Amott with the Salt Lake City Police Department, the girl ran into the road in front of her house on 400 N., and was hit by a car.

The driver stopped and got out of the car, Amott said, and was suspected have been driving under the influence when the accident occurred. The driver was booked into jail for a DUI.

Amott said the driver of the car was going approximately 50 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone.

The girl was transported to the hospital in stable serious condition.