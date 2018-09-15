× Suspect arrested in disappearance of Cache County woman

CACHE COUNTY, Utah – Police have made an arrest in the disappearance of a Cache County woman.

The Logan City Police Department stated in a press release that they have discovered Merrilee Cox-Lafferty deceased in Cache County. She was reported missing on Aug. 18, and was considered endangered due to health issues.

They said after several weeks of investigation LCPD has found evidence to arrest 41-year-old Stacey Robert Willis of Hyrum, Utah.

Logan City Police detectives are ruling this case as a homicide. The investigation is still ongoing.

The Cache County Sheriff’s Department and Logan City Police will hold a press conference on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 11:00 a.m. in Logan.

We will continue to update this story and bring you information from that press conference.