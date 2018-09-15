UPDATE: Missing Salt Lake City siblings have both been found

Posted 9:24 am, September 15, 2018, by , Updated at 10:34AM, September 15, 2018

UPDATE: The Salt Lake City Police Department reported on Twitter that both siblings have been found.  No other details have been released at this time.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced Friday it was seeking two missing and endangered siblings.

Alisa Garcia, 13, when missing Thursday night, police said. Her brother, 12-year-old Richard Ortega-Larga, went missing Friday morning.

“Alisa has a history of mental health issues and is in need of medication, police wrote in a tweet.

According to Det. Wilkings with the Salt Lake City Police Department, the two siblings are believed to be together.

Anyone who sees either juvenile was asked to call 801-799-3000.

Alisa Garcia, 13, right; Richard Ortega-Lara, 12, left.
Photos courtesy Salt Lake City Police Department.
Sept. 14, 2018

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available. 