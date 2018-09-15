UPDATE: Missing Salt Lake City siblings have both been found

UPDATE: The Salt Lake City Police Department reported on Twitter that both siblings have been found. No other details have been released at this time.

#UPDATE: Richard has returned home safely. #Thanks to the #community for the tips and to the very diligent #officers who searched all night. — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) September 15, 2018

#UPDATE: Alisa has returned home safely. Police still following leads on missing brother Richard Ortega-Lara,12. — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) September 15, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced Friday it was seeking two missing and endangered siblings.

#Missing and possibly #Endangered , Alisa was last seen wearing a black wind breaker and dark jeans. Richard was wearing khakis, a white polo, and a dark blue sweater. Last seen in the area of Jordan Park. pic.twitter.com/g5zyyWTFh3 — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) September 14, 2018

Alisa Garcia, 13, when missing Thursday night, police said. Her brother, 12-year-old Richard Ortega-Larga, went missing Friday morning.

“Alisa has a history of mental health issues and is in need of medication, police wrote in a tweet.

According to Det. Wilkings with the Salt Lake City Police Department, the two siblings are believed to be together.

Anyone who sees either juvenile was asked to call 801-799-3000.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.