Salt Lake City has new hopes for failed housing project on downtown State Street

Salt Lake City is taking another crack at developing much-needed housing at 255 S. State St., where a rusting shell of faulty steel girders and graffiti-clad walls stands today. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The city’s Redevelopment Agency (RDA) has chosen Chicago-area developer Brinshore from a list of nine companies that applied to help resurrect the project, which has sat dormant for years after a previous developer pulled out amid a host of engineering and financial problems.

RDA Chief Operating Officer Danny Walz said the city is entering contractual talks with Brinshore after accepting its qualifications and an initial proposal to build a 14-story residential tower at the downtown site, with the first floor devoted to offices for arts-focused nonprofits.

