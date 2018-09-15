× Police: One person dead after a shooting on State Street

SALT LAKE CITY – A man is dead after a shooting that occurred near a parking garage on Saturday, Sept. 15.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said it happened around 12:30 a.m. outside of a bar near 324 South State Street.

They said it appeared there was an altercation that started at a bar which carried over into a parking garage. At some point shots were fired and one person was fatally wounded. Police pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said they don’t have a lot of information at this time, but suspect there were more than two people involved. They are continuing to investigate and interview witnesses.

Fox 13 will continue to update this story as more information comes in. SLCPD is encouraging anyone with information to call (801) 799-3000.