× Juvenile suspect arrested for allegedly starting fire in Herriman that burned 100 acres, multiple homes

HERRIMAN, Utah — A juvenile suspect was arrested Saturday for allegedly starting a fire in Herriman that burned at least two homes and 100 acres.

According to Matthew McFarland with the Unified Fire Authority (UFA), the juvenile started the fire with fireworks.

The fire quickly grew Saturday afternoon and could be seen burning entire structures. Crews frantically worked to get the incident under control, and evacuations were ordered for parts of Herriman.

At around 6:15 p.m., UFA announced that the juvenile suspect had been arrested and that evacuations from the fire had been lifted.

Details regarding the age of the juvenile suspect, and how the individual was apprehended were not known at the time of this report.