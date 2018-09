× Great Salt Lake State Park & Marina evacuated due to approaching fire

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — The Great Salt Lake State Park was closed Saturday due to a fire that was approaching the area.

At this time, the Great Salt Lake State Park & Marina has been evacuated and closed due to an approaching fire. More information will be posted as it becomes available at the link below. https://t.co/z0i5eOn1t1 #UtahFire #UtahStateParks #GreatSaltLake — Utah State Parks (@UtahStateParks) September 15, 2018

According to a tweet made by North Tooele Fire, the fire is burning near mile point 101 of I-80, and in the hills above Lakepoint.

NTFD, @slcfire, @FireAuthority @dbwalto, @BLMUtah Grantsville Fire all have multiple resources on the fire at MM101 I-80 and in the hills above Lake Point. pic.twitter.com/isc6F9UTXP — North Tooele Fire (@NTCFD) September 15, 2018

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.