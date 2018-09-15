× Crews battle three-alarm fire burning structures in Herriman, evacuations ordered

HERRIMAN, Utah — Crews worked to contain a three-alarm fire in Herriman Saturday afternoon that began in a field, then moved to nearby homes.

According to a tweet made by Herriman City, the fire was burning near 7520 West and 13800 South and started around 1:50 p.m.

Initial dispatch to the fire was upgraded to a two-alarm response and was increased to a 3-alarm within 30 minutes of the fire starting.

Two structures were lost due to the fire as of 4:00 p.m. Saturday, Unified Fire Authority Spokesperson Matthew McFarland said in a statement.

Air supports was being “considered/utilized” to fight the fire, McFarland said.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the area of Hi Country 1 Estates in Herriman. Hi Country 2 Estates were put on an evacuation warning.

The Unified Police Department (UPD) said that evacuees from the fire are being sent to Butterfield Canyon Elementary School at 6860 W. Mary Leizen Ln.

There is a field fire situation at 7530 West and 13800 South in Herriman. Crews are on the scene. We will provide an update when we have new information. — Herriman City (@HerrimanCity) September 15, 2018

This is a breaking news story. Fox 13 has a crew on the way to the scene. Additional details will be posted as they become available.