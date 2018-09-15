× City employee drowns after falling into sewer pipe in Hooper

HOOPER, Utah — A Hooper City employee was killed Saturday after drowning in a sewage pipe that was being worked on.

According to a press release made by Sgt. Cortney Ryan with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, at around 3:43 p.m., sheriff’s officials and medical personnel were dispatched to the report of a drowning in Hooper City.

A Hooper City employee was working on part of the sewer system, when he fell head-first into a pipe, Ryan said.

A fellow employee was unable to remove the man from the pipe, and called 911 for assistance.

“Upon arrival at the scene the employee was found to be deceased,” Ryan said. “The situation is still under investigation and the name of the employee is not being released at this time, pending notification of family.”