81-year-old woman allegedly confronted, assaulted for having anti-medical marijuana political sign in yard

OREM, Utah — An 81-year-old woman from Orem was allegedly verbally assaulted Friday evening, and had a “Vote No on Prop 2” sign taken from her yard by two individuals.

According to Tim Brown, who represents Drug Safe Utah, a man and a woman approached the woman’s yard at around 5:00 p.m. last night, and took the sign.

“After she asked for her sign back, the man threw it at her, missing her and hitting the woman’s car,” Brown wrote in a press release. “The 5-foot-5-inch senior citizen got back in her car, and the man then stomped on the sign and threw it on the ground.”

The Orem Police Department confirmed with Fox 13 that officers received a call reporting the incident Friday evening. No subsequent charges were filed against the two individuals who allegedly threw the signs. After speaking with Fox 13, the 81-year-old said she did not want to press charges, because she was afraid the two individuals who confronted her would retaliate.