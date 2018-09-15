× 10-year-old girl hit and killed by car, police say

SALT LAKE CITY – A 10-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a car in Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said it happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 1465 West 500 North.

Police said the girl was standing in the roadway when she was struck by the car. They believe the driver did not see her.

The girl was transported to a local hospital but police said she was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the car is cooperating with police as they continue to investigate. Fox 13 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.