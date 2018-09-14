× Zebra seriously injured after falling out of trailer on I-15

DRAPER, Utah — A zebra was injured Thursday on I-15 after a trailer carrying it and four other animals opened, causing the animal to fall out.

According to Cpl. Andy Battenfield with the Utah Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at around 8:40 a.m. Thursday on I-15 near mile marker 285.

Battenfield said a company that owns a petting zoo was driving with a trailer that contained three miniature horses, a small zebra and a camel, when the latch of the trailer came off and the door opened, causing the zebra to fall out.

The truck quickly stopped, which caused a secondary crash to occur with two vehicles that were behind the trailer, Battenfield said.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and were able to bandage up the zebra, which had sustained injuries from the incident.

The zebra was then taken to a vet alive, but was “not in good condition,” Battenfield said.