Wanted with Scott McKane: Credit card cloning, stolen laptops and other crimes

This week's Wanted starts with a pair of suspects from Sandy who allegedly stole $5,000 worth of laptops from a local store. Anyone with information on the suspects was asked to call (801) 568-7200.

Police in St. George asked for the public's help identifying a man wanted for allegedly using a cloned credit card to withdraw cash. Anyone with information on the suspect can call (435) 627-4300.

Layton police released photos of a suspect wanted for credit card fraud. The suspect allegedly used the fraudulent cards at a local Home Depot store. If you recognize this suspect, contact Layton police at (801) 497-8300.

Murray police posted pictures of two suspects who allegedly stole credit cards out of a vehicle and used them. Anyone who recognizes the suspects pictured was asked to call (801) 264-2673.