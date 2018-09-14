Triple Chocolate Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

8 cookie sandwiches

10 ounces bittersweet, chopped

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon flour

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

3 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

4-5 cups ice cream of your choice slightly softened to room temperature

*Optional: Toppings of your choice: chocolate chips, sprinkles, toffee pieces, cookie pieces, etc.

Position rack in center of oven and preheat to 350°F. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Melt chopped chocolate using a double boiler until melted and smooth. Cool melted chocolate 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, sift flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt in medium bowl. Using electric mixer, beat sugar and butter in another medium bowl until crumbly. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Continue to beat until mixture is light, pale, and creamy, about 5 minutes. Add melted chocolate and vanilla and beat just until blended. Fold in dry ingredients, then chocolate chips. (Dough will be sticky)

Using ¼ cup measure or cookie scoop, place dough onto prepared baking sheets, about 2 inches apart. Bake for about 16 minutes, until tops are evenly cracked but cookies are not yet firm to the touch. Cool cookies completely on baking sheets. Cover cookies Freeze cookies at least 4 hours. Can be made 3 days ahead, keep frozen.

To assemble cookie sandwiches, take ice cream out of the freezer to soften slightly. Lay one cookie on work surface, flat-side up, scoop about ½ cup of ice cream (or more if you love ice cream as much as me). Top with second cookie, flat-side down, and smoosh together. Make sure that the ice cream reaches all the way to the edges. Roll the ice cream edge in desired toppings, place on sheet pan, cover, and freeze until firm about 3-4 hours.