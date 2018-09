Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Finnbin was created in Finish tradition and doubles as a starter kit for new parents coming packed with carefully curated, high-quality baby products to prepare for parenthood. The Finnbin box can also function as a crib for babies that also cuts down the chances of SIDS. Finnbin partners with hospitals, non-profits, government organizations, and birth centers who provide baby boxes to new parents. For more information visit finnbin.com or @finnbinbabybox