Sam Young has a letter letting him know if he has been excommunicated, but he’s not opening until Sunday across from the Salt Lake Mormon Temple

SALT LAKE CITY — Sam Young has decided to let the world find out at the same time he does whether he is being excommunicated from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The former bishop — who has been campaigning to get the Utah-based faith to end all one-on-one interviews between Mormon clergy and youths, sessions that sometimes include sexually explicit questions — has scheduled a news conference for noon Sunday across from the church’s iconic Salt Lake Temple to reveal his membership status.

During this event, Young said in a Friday news release, he plans to open the letter Latter-day Saint leaders delivered to his Houston business earlier this week and “read aloud this verdict for the first time.” On Sunday, Young appeared before his lay leaders in Houston for a “disciplinary council.” He stood accused of crossing a line by opposing church leaders and urging other members to do the same. Click here to read the full story from The Salt Lake Tribune.