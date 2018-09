WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — The Wallsburg Fire, which sparked Friday evening, was burning on a ridge in Wasatch County.

“This is the Wallsburg Fire. Please stay away and let the crews do their job. We will keep you updated on the status,” a Facebook post made by Wasatch County Fire said.

Details regarding the size and scope of the fire were not known at the time of this report.

Pictures of the fire can be seen below: