× Mormon mother of six goes viral following tweets on abortion, men’s role in unwanted pregnancy

(KSTU) — A Mormon mother of six got thousands of likes on Twitter Friday following a thread that confronted the issue of abortion and unwanted pregnancies, saying that men could end abortions by practicing safer sex.

Gabrielle Blair, who goes by @designmom on Twitter started the thread Thursday.

“I’m a mother of six, and a Mormon,” Blair wrote in her first of many tweets. “I have a good understanding of arguments surrounding abortion, religious and otherwise. I’ve been listening to men grandstand about women’s reproductive rights, and I’m convinced men actually have zero interest in stopping abortion. Here’s why…”

Blair went on to describe how she believed men to be the cause of unwanted pregnancies, and that women go through turmoil getting onto birth control medications with often terrible side effects, while men often attempt to not protect themselves by using prophylactics such as condoms.

Blair also touched on how birth control access is an issue for women, and how many are trying to make it increasingly hard to get an affordable, effective birth control medication:

Blair ended her Twitter her thread by saying, “In summary: STOP TRYING TO CONTROL WOMEN’S BODIES AND SEXUALITY. UNWANTED PREGNANCIES ARE CAUSED BY MEN.”

To read the full Twitter thread written by Blair, click here