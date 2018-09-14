Light Chicken Cordon Bleu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mary Shares, SelectHealth Chef, shared a recipe on The Place. This recipe makes baked foods taste friend, making them lower in cholesterol and calories.

Light Nutritional Information: (1 breast with Â¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon sauce) 355 Calories; 7g Fat; 21g Carbohydrate; 0g Fiber; 44g Protein; 140mg Cholesterol; Sodium 1000mg Sodium Traditional Recipe: (1 breast with Â¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon sauce) 650 Calories; 40g Fat; 33g Carbohydrate; 1g Fiber; 241mg Cholesterol; 1363mg Sodium

Breading

1 egg, beaten with

2 tbsp. water

2 cups fat-free seasoned herb or garlic salad croutons

2 tbsp. shredded Asiago or Parmesan cheese

1 clove garlic, peeled

1 tsp. dried or fresh thyme leaves

½ tsp. granulated garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste

Chicken

non-aerosol olive oil or other cooking sprays

4 to 5-oz. or two 8 to 10-oz., boneless skinless chicken breasts

4 oz. reduced-fat Swiss cheese, divided into 4 slices (3 to 4 grams fat per 1-oz serving)

4 oz. 96 to 98% fat-free, Black Forest ham, thinly sliced

¼ tsp. salt, divided into four portions if using natural or organic chicken breasts

Honey Dijon Cream Sauce:

½ cup fat-free half-and-half

½ cup water mixed with 1 tsp. low-sodium chicken soup base

2 tbsp. unbleached flour

¼ cup honey Dijon mustard

Breading:

Combine croutons in a food processor with all ingredients and process until crumbs. Set breading aside in a wide shallow bowl. Pour egg into a wide shallow bowl and set aside.

Preheat oven to 350 F. Use the convection setting, if available (this is optional). Spray a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Place an oven-safe rectangular crisscrossed cooling rack inside the sheet, spray the top of rack with cooking spray and set aside.

Lay each breast, top side up, between two sheets of plastic wrap. Using the flat side of a meat mallet, gently pound into Â¼-inch thick rectangles. Larger breasts can be pounded out and cut in half. Repeat process until all breasts have been pounded out.

Flip each breast over and remove top sheet of wrap. Lightly sprinkle breast with salt if using natural or organic chicken and top with ham and cheese slice(s). Starting at the end closest to you, firmly roll up jellyroll style using the bottom sheet of plastic to wrap the breast. Twist ends of plastic wrap to close and set aside. Repeat process with remaining breasts.

Remove plastic wrap, dip breasts in egg and cover in breading. Place seam-side down on rack, spraying tops lightly with cooking spray. If using convection, bake 20 to 22 minutes, or until chicken is tender and breading has browned. if using, regular oven setting, bake 25 to 30 minutes.

While chicken is baking, pour fat-free half-and-half and Â½ cup water into a small saucepan. Adding one tablespoon of flour at a time, whisk briskly into liquid until blended.

Whisking constantly, add soup base and bring mixture to a gentle boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to low and whisk in honey mustard until blended. Remove from heat or reduce heat to warm until ready to serve. If the sauce seems too thick, whisk in a little half-half.8. Remove chicken from oven and cut each breast into pinwheels or place whole on a plate and top with Â¼ cup sauce and serve. If desired, sauce can be served in a small dish on the side.

For more information visit SelectHealth.org