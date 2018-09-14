Jazz National Anthem Auditions bring out a lot of gutsy, talented Utahns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The national anthem is poetic, inspiring, majestic, and darn near impossible to sing for the average mortal, so management of the Utah Jazz know they're asking a lot when they invite the public to audition to sing the anthem in front of eighteen thousand people at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

"It's hard. I have great respect for them to stand up at the microphone and sing this song," said Frank Zang, spokesman for the Jazz.

Still, Frank and the other Jazzecutives need someone to sing the anthem at least 44 times for preseason and regular season games. Then they have to have some in their back pocket to schedule for playoff home games as the Jazz March to the NBA championship.

The Jazz hold the auditions every year, and every year they hear from a lot of people with some serious guts.

Some of them can sing, too, as you'll hear when you watch our story.