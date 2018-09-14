Have You Ever Seen a Spider Wave?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are 40,000 different species of spiders, and of those 6,000 are jumping spiders. Out of those, a handful fall into a category called Phidippus or ‘Phids’. They have incredible vision and can even respond to sounds and voices.

And, it turns out they have tiny adorable “paws”. A jumping spider’s touch appears to be much like a dog sniffing the back of your hand.

They are meticulous groomers, much like cats.

Kyle Nelson Burdash, with The Phidippus Project, came on The Place with his pet spider Genifer. He calls her the “high-fiving spider” and Kyle says she’s gone viral with a global reach now exceeding 25 million.

Find the Phidippus Project and the amazing Genifer on Facebook and YouTube, or come see her and others in person Saturday, September 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Art & Science of Arachnids Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter, 1258 Center Drive, Park City, Utah, 84098.