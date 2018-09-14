Hurricane Tracker: Follow Florence’s Path Here

Grilled Tilapia that wont make you tired of eating fish.

Posted 5:58 pm, September 14, 2018, by , Updated at 06:18PM, September 14, 2018

 

Sesame seeds encrusted grilled tilapia served over quinoa sautéed garlic green beans and topped with dried fruit chutney.

Recipe

  • 7-9 Ounces Tilapia fillet
  • 2 oz Sesame seeds
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 tables spoon of crushed garlic
  • a pinch of salt and pepper
  • 4-5 ounces fresh green beans
  • 4-5 ounces quinoa
  • 5 pieces of dried apricots
  • 1/4 cup raisins
  • 1 small red onion

Fish
In a bowl mix garlic, salt, and pepper with half the olive oil and marinate the fish for a couple of hours. When ready to cook encrust the sesame seed and grill or pan sear the fish.
Quinoa
In a pot, heat a cup of water with a few drops of olive oil to a boiling point put the quinoa in and cover and let it seamer.

Green beans
Wash thoroughly and sauté on a pan with garlic and a pinch of salt with olive oil.

 

Chutney
Dice the apricots, shave half of the onion and put the raisins all together in a small pot and half a cup of water and boil. add some cinnamon sticks a spoon of brown sugar and let it thicken.