Grilled Tilapia that wont make you tired of eating fish.

Sesame seeds encrusted grilled tilapia served over quinoa sautéed garlic green beans and topped with dried fruit chutney.

Recipe

7-9 Ounces Tilapia fillet

2 oz Sesame seeds

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tables spoon of crushed garlic

a pinch of salt and pepper

4-5 ounces fresh green beans

4-5 ounces quinoa

5 pieces of dried apricots

1/4 cup raisins

1 small red onion

Fish

In a bowl mix garlic, salt, and pepper with half the olive oil and marinate the fish for a couple of hours. When ready to cook encrust the sesame seed and grill or pan sear the fish.

Quinoa

In a pot, heat a cup of water with a few drops of olive oil to a boiling point put the quinoa in and cover and let it seamer.

Green beans

Wash thoroughly and sauté on a pan with garlic and a pinch of salt with olive oil.

Chutney

Dice the apricots, shave half of the onion and put the raisins all together in a small pot and half a cup of water and boil. add some cinnamon sticks a spoon of brown sugar and let it thicken.