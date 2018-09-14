Grilled Tilapia that wont make you tired of eating fish.

Sesame seeds encrusted grilled tilapia served over quinoa sautéed garlic green beans and topped with dried fruit chutney.
Recipe
- 7-9 Ounces Tilapia fillet
- 2 oz Sesame seeds
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 tables spoon of crushed garlic
- a pinch of salt and pepper
- 4-5 ounces fresh green beans
- 4-5 ounces quinoa
- 5 pieces of dried apricots
- 1/4 cup raisins
- 1 small red onion
Fish
In a bowl mix garlic, salt, and pepper with half the olive oil and marinate the fish for a couple of hours. When ready to cook encrust the sesame seed and grill or pan sear the fish.
Quinoa
In a pot, heat a cup of water with a few drops of olive oil to a boiling point put the quinoa in and cover and let it seamer.
Green beans
Wash thoroughly and sauté on a pan with garlic and a pinch of salt with olive oil.
Chutney
Dice the apricots, shave half of the onion and put the raisins all together in a small pot and half a cup of water and boil. add some cinnamon sticks a spoon of brown sugar and let it thicken.