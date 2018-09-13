× ‘Unruly passenger’ forces flight to Italy to emergency land in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A plane was seen circling above Tooele County and dumping fuel Thursday evening, before it made its way to Salt Lake City for an emergency landing.

Flight 621 started in LAX and eventually is supposed to end in Rome, but according to a representative with Salt Lake City International Airport, an “unruly” passenger aboard the flight has forced an emergency landing.

Dumping fuel is a necessary move planes have to make before emergency landings. The plane has since landed at SLC Airport.

Video below shows the track of the plane’s flight over Tooele. An accompanying video shows the plane itself.

