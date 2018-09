× Police seek bank robber in Cottonwood Heights

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS – Police are seeking a man who robbed an American Federal Credit Union on Thursday afternoon.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot white male in his 50s or 60s. He wore a long dark wig at the time of the robbery.

Surveillance footage caught the suspect leaving in a newer Buick Encore, pictured below. Police ask anybody with information to call 801-944-7000.