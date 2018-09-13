Fires grow to 20,000 acres, cause closures along Nebo Loop Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPANISH FORK -- Both the Pole Creek and Bald Mountain Fire have grown from just 75 acres early this week to now more than 20,000 acres burned.

Firefighters said high winds reaching 30 to 40 miles per hour picked up the slow moving fire that started in early September and made it into the threat it is now.

“The rate that the fire is spreading our crews are just trying to get ahead,” said James Turner, the Pole Creek Incident Manager.

Turner said the winds were so high it was difficult to fly any helicopters to survey the area and drop water on top.

High winds and warnings are up until Saturday, Turner said, mentioning with the start of Elk Hunting season hunters and campers will be out of luck in this area.

“You’re going to see smoke from both of these fires,” Turner said. “With the extreme fire behavior and the high winds.”

Meanwhile, both fires have caused closures all along the Nebo Loop Road and also caused fire authorities to mandate evacuations from the neighboring communities of Elk Ridge, Covered Bridge and Woodland Hills.

Utah Fire Info shared videos of both fires via Twitter:

This is a developing story and will be updated as Fox 13 receives more information on fire conditions.