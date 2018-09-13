Bull visits Main Street in Tooele after escaping veterinarian’s office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE, Utah -- A bull was free to run the streets of Tooele Thursday after escaping from a vet's office.

Photos and video shot by Louise Sanchez showed the animal near a Walmart in Tooele, 99 West and 1280 North, around 10:40 a.m.

Sgt. Jeremy Hansen with Tooele City said the bull got loose from a veterinarian's office and made its way onto Main Street.

Police officers and the vet were able to round the animal up and get him back to where he belonged within an hour of the sighting at Walmart.

There were no injuries or property damage reported in connection with the bull's brief adventure.