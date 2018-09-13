Beef and Roasted Tomato Sauce over Pasta

12 oz. pasta, any shape

1 lb. ground beef

1/2 large white onion

1 cup white mushrooms, sliced

2 1/2 lbs. tomatoes, cut in half

1 medium yellow onion, cut into quarters

4 cloves garlic

1 large carrot, peeled, cut into 1” pieces

1/4 cup olive oil

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 cup fresh parmesan cheese

8-10 fresh basil leaves, torn (optional)

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain; set aside.

In a Dutch oven soup pot over medium high heat, add the beef, salt and pepper. Saute for 2-3 minutes while breaking up the beef. Add the onions and mushrooms. Continue to cook, stirring frequently, for 4-5 minutes or until the vegetables soften and the beef is browned. Drain any excess grease.

On a large baking sheet with a rim, spread out tomato halves (skin side up), onion, garlic and carrot. Coat with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Bake for 35-40 minutes. Let slightly cool to handle. Remove tomato peels with hands. Transfer the rest of the tomato and all roasted ingredients, including the juices on the pan, to a blender or food processor. Add tomato paste, dried oregano and dried basil. Taste; add additional salt and pepper, if needed.

Pour tomato sauce back into beef, onion and mushroom mixture. Bring up to medium heat. Cook for 8-10 minutes.

To serve, place some of the pasta in each dish. Top with desired amount of beef and roasted tomato sauce, parmesan cheese and fresh torn basil, if using.