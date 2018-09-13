2,000 pound bull takes to downtown Tooele to avoid circumcision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE, Utah – It was just an ordinary day for Tooele Veterinary Clinic - that is, until it turned into Tooele’s version of the running of the bulls.

“That’s only in Tooele,” you can hear Fox 13 viewer Louise Sanchez exclaim, as she films a bull casually standing in front of the Walmart off of Main Street.

But how did the bull get there in the first place?

“Bulls don’t like to be messed with,” said Tooele Veterinary Clinic DVM Joe Roundy, who just happened to be caring for the run-away bull.

Roundy was supposed to perform a quick 45-minute procedure.

“We’d been fighting him, got him all ticked off because he didn’t want to go into where our squeeze chute is,” Roundy said, referring to the area they lead bulls into in order to perform minimal standing procedures.

But this bull must have known what he was in for.

“The bull actually come in to become circumcised,” Roundy said. “He must of known, why else would you jump a six foot fence?”

Imagine, 2,000 pounds of beef flying through the air.

“The perimeter gates were open, I run over there… I couldn’t even… he come right at me and just kept going and ended up at Walmart,” Roundy explained.

Of course, the bull's main street joy run didn’t last long.

“We went over to Walmart, I had a tranquilizer gun, by then we had 40-50 people there and all the cops,” Roundy said. “Walked within ten yards, shot him with the tranquilizer gun, call the cowboys to bring their horses and come rope this bull."

And as much as he would have liked to, the bull couldn’t skip out on his procedure.

“Gave him a little more tranquilizer,” Roundy chuckled. “Got him rounded, up brought him back and did the surgery."

Roundy has a plan for the next time he has to circumcise a 2,000 pound animal.

“Just shut the perimeter gates, that’s all you can do,” said Roundy.

According to Roundy, this actually isn’t the first bull to escape from their secured area and chutes, and it probably won’t be the last.

“All bulls are rambunctious,” he said..

Luckily this bull didn’t cause any damage (at least none was reported to police) and nobody got hurt.