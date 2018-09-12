× Utah rural broadband bill passes house

SALT LAKE CITY — The House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that will make it easier for rural communities to install broadband infrastructures.

Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT) introduced the bill in 2017. Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) sponsored the bill in the House.

Hatch feels internet access is a key to development, especially in rural communities.

“One of the most efficient ways to close the opportunity and innovation gap between rural and urban communities is to expand broadband infrastructure. This effort is critical to improving education, transportation, public safety, healthcare, and the economy. With access to faster internet, Utah’s businesses can compete with companies across the world.”

The bill aims to streamline the process for setting up broadband infrastructures. Currently, according to the bill, setting up high-speed internet access for rural communities requires approval from a number of agencies, a process which can take years.

Read the full bill here.