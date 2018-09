× Utah Jazz will host free ‘Meet the Team’ event

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Jazz team members will compete against each other in a three-point shooting contest on Friday, Sept. 28.

Utah Jazz fans can come to the event and cheer on their favorites for free.

The “Meet the Team” event will take place at the Vivint Smart Home arena. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There won’t be any photograph or autograph opportunities. Full information about the event can be found here.