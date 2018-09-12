Survey finds 56 percent of voters don’t want a second term for Mayor Biskupski

SALT LAKE CITY — A recent poll from UtahPolicy.com suggests that Mayor Jackie Biskupski may have a tough time getting re-elected in 2019.

The poll surveyed 203 “likely voters,” the majority of whom said they’d like a new face at city hall. Thirty-four percent said they think Biskupski deserves another term.

UtahPolicy.com Managing Editor Bryan Schott wrote that Biskupski still has some qualities going for her — for example, a slight majority of SLC democrats said she should get another term.

In response to a request for comment, Paul Murphy responded on behalf of Biskupski and said Biskupski will not be making a comment.

