Only 10 ingredients to make a delicious chicken dinner

Our own Rich Bonaduce joined The Place in the kitchen with a delicious recipe he calls “Rich’s Chicken Angelina”. The best part – you only need 10 ingredients from start to finish.

Ingredients:

16 oz. can of whole cranberries

16 oz. can of French dressing

1 envelope of Onion Soup Mix

1 bag frozen spinach

Pam

Box of Minute Rice

Butter

Parsley flakes

Garlic salt

4 to 8 boneless chicken breast tenderloins (depending on the size of the crowd to feed)

Instructions:

After spraying with Pam, mix together in a Pyrex dish the cranberries, French dressing, Onion Soup mix and a cup of frozen spinach (more if you like spinach). Place chicken breast in mixture and arrange evenly. Using a fork, poke some holes into the thickest parts of the breasts, then spread the mixture over the chicken.

Cook in the oven at 375 degrees for 35 minutes.

While that’s cooking, get ready two cups of water in a small pot. To the water add about a tablespoon of butter, sprinkle in some parsley flakes and some garlic salt to taste. Then add your rice. Remove from heat and let it sit.

Serve chicken over or next to rice with as much sauce as you like.