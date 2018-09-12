× Officials temporarily shutdown potable water pipe at Halls Crossing Marina

HALLS CROSSING, Utah — Water was shut down at Halls Crossing on 4:30 p.m. Wednesday due to an underground water leak in the pipe that supplies potable water to the Halls Crossing Marina.

The water will remain shut off until repairs are completed Thursday. Water is available everywhere except the marina, but bottled water may be purchased at the marina store.

The National Parks Service is working with maintenance crews from Aramark to repair the leak. Updated information can be found on the National Park website.