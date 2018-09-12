× Man charged with sexual abuse of foster child

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A man who said his family lives like “nudists” inside the home is charged with sexually assaulting his 13-year-old foster daughter.

In early August, police received a tip that Zachary Hoskins was sexually assaulting the girl. According to a police report, the victim said Hoskins would often want to hug and cuddle her, something she was not comfortable with.

While investigating, police learned of a video that showed Hoskins assaulting the victim. According to the police report, Hoskins told police he felt it was “important to show affection to his children.”

Hoskins is currently out on bail. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday. Aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first degree felony with a typical sentence of 15 years to life.