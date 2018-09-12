Make Your Wedding Memorable

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fall wedding season is upon us, and that means new trends.

Mara Marian, a designer from Fuse Weddings and Events joined us with some of the new inventory available in Utah through Diamond Rental.

Black flatware is definitely in, paired with heirloom china. You can get pops of color in glassware.

This fall you will see new lace linens in darker, richer tones.

And when it comes to floral in the fall, it’s all about colors, texture and unusual elements.

You can learn more at www.fuseweddingsandevents.com