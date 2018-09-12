Food and fun for the whole family at Utah State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The Utah State Fair is well underway in Salt Lake City, and Wednesday morning Big Budah was taking in the sights and sounds.

The fair began September 6 and continues through September 16 at the Utah State Fair Park, located at 115 North and 1000 West.

Wednesday is Fox 13 Day at the Fair, which means children 12 and under can get free admission and those 13 and up get in for $8. Tickets must be purchased on-site to receive the discount.

The event features a wide array of activities, from carnival rides and games to concerts and traditional fair treats. Click here for more information, a calendar of events and ticketing details.