HERRIMAN, Utah — A fire that started Wednesday afternoon in Rose Canyon initially threatened 5-7 homes.

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters said the fire has burned three acres and is near four homes, but moving away. A few out buildings (buildings such as sheds) were burned.

Herriman city tweeted that some elementary school students who normally ride the bus will be kept at school until a parent or emergency contact can pick them up.

Students that attend Butterfield Canyon Elementary that live in High Country 2, and ride bus 1491, will be kept at the school until their parents or emergency contact picks them up. — Herriman City (@HerrimanCity) September 12, 2018

