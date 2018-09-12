Financial worries have got Utahns down, new quality of life study reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Despite a strong economy, Utahns are feeling more negative about the quality of life in the Beehive State than they have for several years, according to a new research study just released by the Utah Foundation.

The Foundation surveyed 800 Utahns, asking about 20 factors related to community satisfaction and seven related to personal satisfaction.

The Utah Foundation used the survey to create a Quality of Life Index graded on a scale of 1 to 100.

In 2011, 2013 and 2015 Utahns rated their quality of life at 71, 73 and 71 respectively. In 2018, the score slipped to a 70.

"I think the interesting thing about that decrease is that it is coming in the face of, or in light of, an improving economy over this time period," said Utah Foundation Research Director Shawn Teigen.

Teigen noted that the factor Utahns are most concerned about is financial issues, both in the community and in their personal lives.

"The factor for personal quality of life that people are struggling with the most is financial security," Teigen said. "The one that is topping the list, that they feel best about is that they have positive relationships."

As for community quality of life, housing was the biggest concern of the latest poll.

"Prices are going up, rents are going up, vacancies are low," Teigen said.

The Utah Foundation also broke down the numbers as judged by people who made more or less than $50,000.00 annually. They said high earners expressed more personal satisfaction.

When it comes to religion, churchgoers on average express more satisfaction about the community factors of quality of life.

Read the full Utah Foundation report.