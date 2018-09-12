× Cyclist taken to hospital after crash involving car on Mountain View Corridor

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A cyclist was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a car on Mountain View Corridor Wednesday morning.

UDOT first tweeted about the crash near 9000 South and Mountain View Corridor just before 8 a.m. and stated the left, northbound lane was blocked.

Sgt. Nunnelley with West Jordan Police said the crash occurred when a cyclist attempted to cut across traffic and was hit by a car.

The cyclist was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray. Specific details about the nature and extent of the cyclist’s injuries were not immediately available.

